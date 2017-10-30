Police arrest 23-year-old mother for dumping a day-old baby in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old, Gambo Suleiman, who allegedly dumped a day-old baby boy near a house in Yauri, Kebbi State.

An eyewitness, Malam Musa Yauri, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yauri that the new born baby was found dumped behind a building at about 5pm on Sunday.

Yauri said: “They have handed over the baby to the Yauri Local Government Authority, who in turn handed over the baby to the Kebbi Orphanage Home, for proper care.”

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Suleiman, on Monday confirmed the incident, saying the baby’s mother had been arrested.

Suleiman added that that the police have commenced investigation on the incident.

He said: “Investigation by the police revealed that the suspect has not married.”

He said that further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s action had begun.

Suleiman said the suspect would be prosecuted after investigation.