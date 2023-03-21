Police arraign two for alleged theft of N390,000

Two men, Tobiloba Idowu, 23, and Kazeem Alayande, 27, were on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly entering into a house to steal cash of N200,000 and two phones valued N190,000.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 10, at about 2.00 am at No. 14, Owode St., Ijako, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendants conspired to enter into the house of the complainant to steal cash of N200,000 and two cellphones valued at N190,000, totalling N390,000.

He said the defendants were caught by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A. O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until March 30, for further hearing.