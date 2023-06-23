Photos as President Tinubu parties with President Macron, wife

Photographs have emerged of the banquet to which the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, hosted the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The banquet, in Paris, France, on Thursday evening, held after meeting of world leaders on challenges resolution.

President Tinubu said he had a great time at the banquet, which was also attended by others Heads of State and important dignitaries.

Tinubu, who described the Macrons as both gracious and warm, tweeted of the event on his Twitter handle: “I had a great time with other Heads of State and important dignitaries at the State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, this evening. President Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm, making the event a very pleasant experience.”