The Ministry of Petrolem Resource on Friday expressed deep sympathy with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on the demise of its president, Francis Olabode Johnson.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement issued by the ministry in Abuja.

It said: “On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Ministry, I expresses deep sympathy and condoles with the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria over the sad death of its National President, Francis Olabode Johnson.

“Johnson led PENGASSAN and the Ministry enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the entire rank and file of PENGASSAN for the growth of the Oil and Gas Sector in particular and the advancement of the nation in general.”

She noted that the ministry would greatly miss his cool head, calm disposition and great grasp of the trends and understanding of policy directions of Government.

She added: “Our sympathies also goes to the wife and children of Johnson and we pray to God to grant her and the rest of the Johnson family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, Amen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that PENGASSAN had earlier on Friday announced death of Johnson, which occurred at the wee hours of Friday.