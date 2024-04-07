Peter Obi free to leave Labour Party — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, was free to leave the party.

The NLC said this following Obi’s position that he would quit the party if it fails to reform as expected by Nigerians.

Obi, who spoke after the National Convention of the party in Nnewi, Anambra State, said the National chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, refused to heed his advice to consult ahead of the convention.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday PUNCH, the NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, said the choice of Obi leaving is his.

Upah said: “The right of choice is available to Mr Obi.

“If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference.

“We can’t sit in judgment over him on that.

Also Read:

“But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day.

“I rest my case on that.”

Upah said the grouse of the NLC is with Azure’s continued claim to the national chairmanship of the Labour Party.

He said: “Our position on this matter is clear and has not changed.

“Abure remains unknown to us.

“It is not a question of removal.

“As far as we know, he does not exist.”