PDP names Chairman for Ondo LG Congress ahead of primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Rep. Kingsley Chinda as the Chairman of the Local Government Congress Electoral Committee for Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship primaries.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the disclosure on Friday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the constitution of the committee was approved by the National Working Committee of the party.

He said: “The committee members are to serve on the local government Congress Electoral Committee to conduct National Delegates Congress for the purpose of electing one national delegate per local government area in Ondo.”

Also Read:

The party spokesman said the congress would hold at the Collation Center of the Independent National Electoral Commission in each of the local government areas of the state, advising all governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Ondo State to take note and be guided accordingly.