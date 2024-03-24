Palm Sunday: Be humble, peaceful, cleric urges Christian faithful

Pastor Ibijoke Ogundipe of the Cherubim & Seraphim (C&S) Movement Church Worldwide, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch has urged Christians to be humble and peaceful in all their dealings.

Ogundipe, also a prophetess, gave the charge in a sermon to mark the Palm Sunday Service titled: “The King of Glory,” in Abuja.

Preaching from Psalm 24 and Matthew 21: 1 to 11, the clergywoman said the Palm Sunday, which signified the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, was done in humility and peace.

According to her, Jesus Christ came in a humble manner into Jerusalem, riding on a colt of a donkey.

“The triumphant entry was a demonstration of the nature of his kingdom.

“If Jesus Christ was worldly, he would have gone for the best and latest car in our contemporary world.

“The kind of Messiah the Jews expected was the one that would liberate them from the hands of the Romans, the powerful nation at the time.

“Jesus did not come with force to conquer the world; he did not conquer the nations, but our hearts and minds,” she said.

Ogundipe described Jesus as “a man of peace and humility personified.”

“These are things we should do as we celebrate him and confess him as our lord and saviour.

“We should exhibit all these qualities as his followers

“I want us to be humble and peaceful in every of our dealings.

“We should know that Jesus has absolute power

“As children of God, we are supposed to seek his guidance and open our heart to his transformative power.

“Let us live a life that is ready to honour God with everything we have.

“We should, through our character and relationship with one another, prove to the world that we are Christlike,” she enjoined.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prayers were also offered for the church, Nigeria and its leaders.