The indigenes of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, under the auspices of Osogbo Affairs Forum, have described the death of Senator Bayo Salami as a great loss to the ancient city, the state and Nigeria as a whole.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to the media in Osogbo by the duo of Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Abdulrahman Okunade, the Forum’s Convener and Steering Committee Chairman respectively.

Salami, a seasoned politician who hailed from Osogbo, was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress until his death on Thursday in the United States of America.

OSAF expressed sadness over the death of Salami, who was the Baba Adinni of Osogboland and a passionate community leader.

The senator, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the Senate from 1999 to 2003, was also a governorship candidate in the state during the aborted Third Republic.

OSAF commiserated with Salami’s immediate and extended families, the Muslim community and entire Osogbo sons and daughters home and abroad on the death of the illustrious son of the town.

The Forum in its prayers sought divine forgiveness and granting of Aljanat Fridaos for the late politician.

The body also wished the bereaved families of the late senator, his friends and political associates the fortitude to bear his demise.