Orji Kalu pledges to sustain Yuletide philanthropic gesture

Senator Orji Kalu says his philanthropic gesture of providing food items and cash in his community, Igbere in Bende local Government Area of Abia State, will be sustained.

The philanthropy of Kalu, implemented every Yuletide, was initiated in 1986, prior to his sojourn into politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that Kalu, in a statement signed by his media office and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abakaliki, said the sustenance of the exercise proves that it was not politically motivated.

Kalu said despite initially distributing food and cash to the community to celebrate the annual Igbere Cultural festival, he will continue with such a gesture for the Yuletide.

The 13 benefiting villages, comprising 30,000 people, live like “one big family” where no one is allowed to go hungry.

“I urge you all to be your brothers’ keepers and be aware that these items are not for the traditional rulers as I have a separate package for them,” Kalu said in the statement.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation said the gesture will support the food security programme of the Federal Government.

“It will also cushion the effects of the economic hardship on the people,” he said.

Reacting, a Youth Leader in the area, Chimuanya Onwubiko, noted that Kalu was “God sent” and hailed his zeal to sustain the over 30-year-old initiative.

Onwubiko said: “We won’t take these generous gestures for granted as words cannot describe how happy we are over his legacy.

“It is a magnanimous show of love beyond politics which shows that he truly loves us and we also love him.

“He has brought infrastructure and empowerment to the community right from his governorship days and has continued to add value to our lives.”