OPL 245: EFCC considers appealing case against Adoke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is considering challenging the ruling of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, which dismissed the suit against a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, over alleged fraud in OPL 245, popularly referred to as Malabu oil deal.

The FCT High Court sitting in Jabi area of Abuja had on March 28, 2024 cleared Adoke of any wrongdoing in the deal.

However, the EFCC in a statement on Friday said it was undertaking a review of the development around the Malabu OPL 245 fraud case.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, said the review centred around the dismissal of the charges against Adoke and the conduct of the prosecuting counsel, Offem Uket.

Oyewale said: “The review will entail exploration of the option of appeal and possible change of counsel in view of the Commission’s dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Uket.

“Nevertheless, this intention has no nexus whatsoever to the spew of speculations imputing compromise by parties to the charge, currently making the rounds in some sections of the media.

“EFCC is not obliged to embrace such narratives as it neither accused any of the parties of any unsavoury conduct nor made any conclusive statements about any investigation on the matter.”

The statement admonished the public to “ignore effusions of mischief makers on the matter and await the next course of actions”.