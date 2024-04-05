Ondo 2024: SDP dissolves State Executives, appoints CTCs

In a recent development towards the highly anticipated Ondo State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2024, the National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party has dissolved the Ondo State Executive Committee and appointed a new caretaker committee.

This was revealed in a letter and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, dated March 22.

The letter, co-signed by Alhaji Shehu Gabam, SDP National Chairman, and Dr. Olu Agunloye, SDP National Secretary, was received on April 22, 2024 and sighted by The Eagle Online on Friday.

The letter said: “This is to officially inform your office that the National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party has received reports of the gross misconduct and anti party activities by the State Executive Committee of the Ondo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party and the letter of resignation of Mr Stephen Adewale as the state chairman of the chapter.

“The NWC of the Social Democratic Party has considered these reports and recommendations and has, therefore, accepted the resignation of Mr Stephen Adewale from the office of the chairman of the Ondo State Chapter and dissolved the Ondo State Executive Committee in line with the provisions of the 2022 Constitution of the Social Democratic Party, as amended.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee has therefore appointed Dr Olusegun Oyebolu as the Acting State Chairman of Ondo State as well as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the State Chapter.

“This appointment takes immediate effect.

“The INEC Chairman is hereby formally informed that the Ondo State Executive Committee has been dissolved and replaced with a caretaker committee under the chairmanship of Dr Olusegun Oyebolu as per the provisions of the SDP Constitution.

“The composition of the Caretaker Committee is stated below:

Dr Olusegun Oyebolu – Chairman

Barr Gbenga Akinbuli – Organising Secretary

Barr Omoware Akinyemi – Legal Adviser

Hon Alagbala Meduoye – Treasurer

Mr Jimmy Akinyan – Secretary

Rev Martin A Falodun – Publicity Secretary

Mrs Dupe Ibitoye – Speaker, Women Parliament

“The NWC shall soon conduct a fresh Congress in Ondo State to elect a new State Executive Committee.”