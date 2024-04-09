Ojougboh: Jonathan, others expected at Night of Tribute

Former President Goodluck Johathan will be among the top dignitaries expected at the Night of Tribute for late Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

The development was revealed by a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, in a statement on Tuesday.

Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, died while watching the African Cup of Nations semi-final encounter between Nigeria and South Africa.

The former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission and a prominent titled chief, the Akinuwa of Agbor in Delta State, will be remembered as a patriotic Nigerian and a great family man, Sheriff said.

He said Ojougboh, who died at 64, was never too busy for his family, adding: “He taught us to live, love deeply and cherish relationships.

“Dr. Ojougboh was an accomplished politician and a philanthropist.”

According to the former Governor, the Night of Tribute will be held in Abuja on April 14, 2024 by 4pm at the Class Event Centre, Plot 102, Kashim Ibrahim Way, Maitama, Abuja.

Other special guests expected are Governors of the South South region; leaders across party lines, especially the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party; and elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark.