Obi donates N10m to college of nursing in Anambra

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, on Thursday presented a N10 million cheque to the College of Nursing Sciences, St. Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Obi said this was his way of supporting and impacting some institutions annually toward strengthening critical sectors.

The critical sectors covered are mainly health, education and environment.

The former two term Governor of Anambra State noted that the donation was meant for 2023, but that he could not visit the school to present the cheque because of electoral activities and other issues he was attending to.

The former presidential candidate said the gesture was part of his own way of giving back to the society from what God had given to him.

According to him, nurses play critical roles in moulding a healthy and virile nation.

Obi said: “We need to start contributing our quota to the development of critical institutions like the College of Nursing.

“I am sure that in time to come, this school will move to greater heights.

“The nurses are very critical as they are the ones who direct the doctor on what to do.

“The nurse owns the patient; their job is critical and it is needed globally.

“Nursing is one profession that the world needs.

“Ours is to continue to support.

“I will continue to offer my annual yearly support.

“Last year, I did not come because of activities that took my time.

“All we are doing today is giving back what God has given to us.”

According to him, his visit is to support the college, students, health workers and management team and “we will continue to pray for your success”.

Obi noted that it was important for relevant authorities at all levels to start prioritising the key sectors of human development like health and education and pulling people out of poverty.

Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, who received the cheque on behalf of the proprietor and management of the college, commended Obi for his continuous support to the college.

Okeke said: “We are here today because of Peter Obi; this place is a college because of the students and we urge them to keep the flag flying.

“They should maintain and surpass the record of their predecessors and justify the confidence repose in them.”