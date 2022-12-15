Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Adesina, others for BBHS centenary anniversary

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (ADB); are among the numerous dignitaries expected to grace the centenary anniversary of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, which will climax on 23 January, 2023, the school’s Founder’s Day.

This was disclosed by the Old Boys’ Association of the school in the programme of activities lined up for the week-long event, which kicks off on 16 January with a city-wide road walk in Abeokuta.

According to the programme, a special anniversary lecture, to be delivered by Vice President Osinbajo, will hold on 17 January.

The second day will also take in the commissioning of various projects initiated by the school’s old boys’ association. Among these are Sir Kessington Adebutu Alumni Building, built by Sir Kessington Adebutu; the Centennial Park built by the old boys’ association, Alhaji Isiaka Car Park Arena, the N43m main access road constructed by the 1984 set, dedication of the 500-capacity new sports complex and the launch of the anniversary book, 100 Years of Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta.

Also scheduled are the dinner and Distinguished Centennial Old Boys and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony. The third day is dedicated to the Legacy Lecture, titled “BBHS Value” to be delivered by former president Obasanjo, a tree planting event prize giving for the debate conducted earlier in the week and hymn sessions.

Next up will be a discussion of the role of education in 21st Century Nigeria, with Dr Adesina being the keynote speaker. This is to be followed by career talks delivered by representatives of professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Nigerian Medical Association.

On 20 January, the event will feature discussions on leadership and personal development as well as Jumat Service at Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta. The celebration train will, on 21 January, move to the annual Distinguished Old Boy of the Year and Merit Awards Luncheon at the school premises, with the next day dedicated to worship at First Baptist Church, Ijaiye, Abeokuta. The event will wind up on 23 January with a Founder’s Day Devotion and a novelty match between current students of the school and an old boys’ team to be captained by former president Obasanjo.

Founded on 23 January 1923 by Baptist missionaries, the school has produced many eminent Nigerians in various walks of life. Among these are Chief Obasanjo, Justice Bola Ajibola, retired World Court judge; Chief Funso Kupolokun, former Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State; Oba (Dr) Adedokun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland; Dr Onalapo Soleye, former Federal Commissioner of Finance, Professor Olukayode Oyesiku, National President, BBHS Old Boys’ Association; and Tunde Oluwasola, Editorial and Publishing Committee of the Old Boys’ Association.

It also produced the late Basorun MKO Abiola, Professor Adeoye Lambo, renowned psychiatrist and Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation; his brother and alternative medicine icon, Chief JO Lambo; and Chief SMA Afolabi, Minister of Internal Affairs under Chief Obasanjo’s presidency.





