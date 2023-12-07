NUPENG speaks as former Labour Leader, Frank Kokori, dies

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers says Frank Kokori was a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria and he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.

Williams Akporeha, President of NUPENG, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that Kokori, a former General Secretary, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, died around 1:30am on Thursday on his 80th birthday.

Akporeha, in the interview with NAN on Thursday, said the labour and pro-democracy movements would miss Kokori greatly.

He said: “He stood firm and continued to speak for the downtrodden until his last breath on earth.

“We wish he lived longer.

“It is a sad day for us in NUPENG and we will continue to celebrate him.

“Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

“He spent a life of ‘sacrifice to struggles for emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.”

According to Akporeha, Kokori spent years in prisons and was brutalised several times in his struggles for not only the trade unions, but also against military rule in Nigeria.

He said the late unionist spent later years of his life nursing some of the vicious wounds inflicted on him in the course of those struggles.

He added: “He still lived up to a good age before he eventually surrendered to go home for a peaceful rest after those struggles for humanity.

“We love Kokori, but as humans, we have to take consolation in the great and wonderful memories he left behind for us to cherish and celebrate.”

NAN also recalls that Kokori emerged as a pivotal figure in the struggle for the validation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

He was involved in mobilising the masses against the annulment of the election.

He led NUPENG and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria in organising nationwide strikes that crippled the oil industry, the country’s economic lifeblood.

In addition to leading the oil workers strikes, Kokori was actively involved in pro-democracy activities.

He participated in various rallies and demonstrations, calling for the enthronement of democracy and the recognition of Abiola’s victory.

He also played a crucial role in building alliances with other pro-democracy groups and individuals, fostering unity and a common front against the military regime.

As a result of his relentless activism, Kokori was arrested and detained by the military government, enduring imprisonment and torture several times.

