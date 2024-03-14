NPFL: Heartland FC spank Abia Warriors to crawl out of bottom position

Heartland Football Club of Owerri on Wednesday defeated visiting Abia Warriors 2-0 to crawl out of the bottom position of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the hosts beat their Umuahia-based opponents to move to 19th position in the 20 team league.

The win at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in the Match Day 25 fixture has now helped to raise hopes of an escape from the relegation zone for the former league giants.

Onyekachi Okafor put the Owerri side in the driving seat with a goal in the 20th minute, while Ikechukwu Mgbemena extended their lead four minutes later.