Nigerian athletes intensify training for 2018 C’wealth Games  

Athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Games billed for April 2018 have intensified preparations in various camps across the nation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports began its first phase of camping on December 17, 2018 in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

Boxers, table tennis and para table tennis players are camping in Lagos, the weightlifters are in Abuja, while Port Harcourt is hosting Athletics and Para Athletics.

Speaking on activities at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Gymnasium where the boxers are currently training, the camp Commandant, Dr. Segun Akinlotan, said 32 boxers and four coaches, led by Tony Konyegwachie, will camp till January 16, 2018 for the first phase.

According to Akinlotan, the boxers are in high spirit.

He said: “The boxers and officials are in high spirit.

“Training kits, including track suits, T-shirts, slippers and knickers, have been supplied to the boxers.

“Feeding is okay and the atmosphere is generally conducive.

“By the end of the first phase of camping, the boxers will be reduced to 16 as the second phase is billed to start from January 17 and end on February 16, 2018.”

At the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, 16 players, including eight para table tennis players, eight able players and 14 officials are camped.

In Abuja, a total of 12 weightlifters comprising seven female and five male are camping at Package B of the Abuja National Stadium.

The IAAF High Performance Centre at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State is hosting 40 track and field athletes and nine Para athletes.