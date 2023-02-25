Nigeriadecides2023: Dino Melaye delivers polling unit for Atiku/Okowa

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi State, has secured his polling unit for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign.

At Unit 004 Aiyetoro/iluhagba Ward 1, PDP won the majority of votes in the presidential, senate, and House of Representatives races. The PDP received 125 votes for president, 116 votes for senate, and 103 votes for reps.

Senator Melaye’s efforts will no doubt be celebrated by the PDP as the country wraps up the presidential election.

Full results below:

Senator Dino Melaye polling unit. UNIT 004 Aiyetoro/iluhagba Ward 1.

President

PDP: 125

APC: 31

LP: 0

Senate

PDP: 116

APC: 30

ADC: 34

LP: 0

House of Reps

PDP: 103

APC: 17

ADC: 62