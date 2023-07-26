Niger Uprising: Tinubu Meets Benin President

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Talon, who arrived around 4:43pm, is visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other counterparts; Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, for a Troika+ meeting.

He will also be meeting President Tinubu for the third since he assumed office as Nigeria’s President, having met him in Paris, France, at the end of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

The meeting comes amid news from Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, that President Bazoum had been held hostage by elements within his Presidential Guards.

Also Read:

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Commission, had earlier in the day condemned the development in Niger, warning that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone coup d’etat in the sub-region.

The ongoing meeting, it was learned, might be discussing, among other things, the development in Benin Republic, as similar issues were the focus of the last Troika+ meeting in Abuja.