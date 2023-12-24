NDLEA nabs 70-year-old grandma, sniffer dogs uncover India bound cocaine + Photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided a house in Mushin area of Lagos State, where a 70-year-old grandma, Selifat Funke Cole, and her son, Babajide Ayorinde Cole, were arrested with 117.900kg of cannabis sativa.

The arrests were confirmed by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this.

The Director, also in a statement he issued on Sunday, confirmed that a consignment of spare parts that originated from Asaba, Delta State and going to Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, India was intercepted at the cargo terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on December 20.

He said NDLEA sniffer dogs were deployed to examine the spare parts.

The dogs were able to identify the particular shipment containing illicit drug concealment, which a physical examination later confirmed to be cocaine measuring 200grams.

Not less than 70 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, with a gross weight of 35kg were seized by operatives of the Tincan Command of the NDLEA from a container, marked: BEAU 4993525, coming from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

The container contained four used vehicles, including a Honda CRV 2006 model, where bags of the psychoactive substance were concealed.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, NDLEA operatives on December 18, 2023 intercepted a waybill consignment of 25,000 pills of tramadol, while their counterparts in Anambra State arrested two suspects at Onitsha head bridge.

Ejiro Emmanuel was driving a bus marked EFR 31 XB conveying 61,100 tramadol capsules; 1,025 bottles of codeine; 1,350 tablets of rohypnol; and 46grams of designer drug, while Daniel Ogbiyoyo was caught in a bus marked SAP 540 YK conveying 55,950 tramadol capsules; 3,117 bottles of codeine; 1,530 tablets of swinol; and 1,350 tablets of rohypnol.

Operatives in Delta State on December 18, 2023 in a joint operation with the military raided the home of a drug kingpin, Chukwuma Steven Eneriku, at Okanaro Street, Abbi town, where bags of cannabis weighing 353kg were recovered.

The same day, NDLEA operatives in Enugu State recovered bags of cannabis sativa weighing 435.1kg in a warehouse located at Trans Ekulu, Enugu East Local Government Area.

In Edo State, five persons dressed in NDLEA operational jackets were arrested with a fabricated gun and pistol carved from wood following intelligence that they were impersonating as officers of the Agency and conducting illegal operations.

The arrested suspects were: Sebastine Asekiamhe, 22; Raymond Otaru, 28; Emmanuel Wisdom, 23; Solomon Edogamhe, 27; and Bonaventure Oghibui, 22.

While some others in NDLEA jackets escaped, a bottle of codeine-based syrup was found with those arrested.