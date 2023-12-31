NDLEA intercepts drug consignment for bandits, arrests supplier + Photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have a 45-year-old man, Yusuf Yahaya, with drugs meant for bandits in the Kebbi and Zamfara States axis.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest of the supplier on Sunday.

Babafemi further revealed that Yahaya was arrested on Christmas eve along Lagos-Ilorin Expressway with 31.00kg of compressed cannabis in a commercial bus heading to Kebbi State from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said the NDLEA’s preliminary investigation revealed that he supplies illicit drugs to bandits in the Kebbi and Zamfara States axis.

On Christmas Day, that is December 25, in Yobe State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Nguru-Gashua Road intercepted the trio of Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim and Adamu Usman in a truck conveying 39 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 15.7kg and 128,500 pills of opioids.

Follow up operations the following day led to the arrest of the actual owner of the cannabis consignment, Ali Ibrahim, aka Ramos, in Geidam, Yobe State, where additional 208 blocks of the same substance were recovered from his house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg.

The owner of the seized opioids, Mustapha Goni, aka Lolo, was arrested.

In Imo State, NDLEA operatives on December 24 while on patrol along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway intercepted a commercial bus driven by Peter Orji, 42, with 400 bottles of codeine syrup; 7,590 pills of opioids, including tramadol 225mg, heading to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also Read:

While David Michael, 52, was arrested at Unguwa Ukku area of Kano State on December 24 with 49 blocks of cannabis weighing 42.6kg, Umar Abdullahi, 27, was nabbed with 27,350 pills of opioids at Gadar Tamburawa area of the city same day.

The NDLEA Commands across the country balanced their drug supply reduction operations with War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaigns to schools, markets, worship centres and communities.

Some of these include WADA sensitisation lecture organised by the Kano State Command of the NDLEA in collaboration with Kibiya Local Government Area and District Head of Kibiya; WADA sensitisation lecture for students and staff of Ansar-ud-deen Grammar School, Surulere, Lagos State as well as WADA advocacy lecture for muslim faithful at Iworo Central Mosque, Ajido Olorunda LCDA, Lagos State, among others.