NDLEA intercepts Colorado consignment in boxing kits on New Year day + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.

The interception, on January 1, 2024, was at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The development was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, a weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on January 6, 2024 following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle, who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos State.

The consignment had arrived the country on January 1, 2024 via Cairo on an Egypt Airlines flight and was marked as boxing kits.

According to Olakunle, he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, Sagir Salami, who is based in the United States of America, sends them.

The latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms.