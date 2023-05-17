NDDC Boss thanks Senate for passing 2023 Budget after inquiry

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has expressed his gratitude to the Senate for passing the NDDC budget for 2023 on Tuesday.

The Senate had earlier stood down consideration of the budget and requested further information and clarification.

It wanted the clarification on the financial activities of the NDDC for 2021 and 2022 budget estimates.

In a statement, Dr. Ogbuku said the budget passage was a significant milestone in developing the Niger Delta region.

He said the budget, which amounted to N876 billion, would enable the NDDC to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to the region’s people.

“We are grateful to the Senate for their support and commitment to developing the Niger Delta region. The passage of this budget will enable us to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to the region’s people,” Ogbuku said.

The Managing Director also pledged to ensure that the funds allocated in the budget are used judiciously and by due process.

He said that the NDDC would work tirelessly to ensure that its projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.

He said: “We are committed to ensuring that every kobo allocated in this budget is used for its intended purpose.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that our projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.”

Dr. Ogbuku also called on all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to support the NDDC in its efforts to develop the region.

He said that the NDDC needed help to do it and needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in the region if it was to achieve its goals.

He said that together, they could build a better future for their people.

He added: “We cannot do this alone.

“We need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to achieve our goals.

“Together, we can build a better future for our people.”

The statement by Ogbuku came a week after he had cleared the air over the Senate’s probe of its budgets for 2021 and 2022.

He had urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions based on the Senate’s decision and assured them of the NDDC’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He had also said that he respected the oversight function of the Senate and was ready to cooperate with the investigation committee.