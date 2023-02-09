The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has told Nigerians to keep their old Naira notes, keep using it and not spend hours on the queue at banks as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will reverse the decisions taken on it if elected in the February 25, 2023 polls.

He was one of the three APC Governors who dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Supreme Court over the issue.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled on the suspension of the deadline given by the CBN and Federal Government.

Speaking in Hausa language in Kaduna when he hosted some people, El-Rufai said once Tinubu gets into power, he will reverse some of the decisions on the new and old Naira notes.

He said: “Everyone, especially people in Kaduna, should not be disturbed because of the naira swap deadline.

“Continue running your businesses and daily activities with whatever notes (old or new) you have.

“And we will make sure to address this problem as soon as we win the election.

“That will be the first issue to tackle if we win the election.

“Don’t rush yourself into taking old naira notes to the bank and wasting your time in the unnecessary queues at the bank.

“Nobody can stop you (people) from using the notes.

“When we come to power, insha Allah, if Bola Tinubu becomes the president, we’ll give people more time to get rid of the old naira notes.”