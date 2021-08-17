Naira rain for Bayelsa United, Bayelsa Queens, Oborududu

The Bayelsa State Government has rewarded players of victorious Bayelsa United, Bayelsa Queens and Blessing Oborududu after their superlative performance in the 2020/2021 AITEO Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The naira rain fell for the sportsmen and women at the ceremony held at the Government House, Yenagoa on Monday.

Governor Douye Diri announced a reward of N1 million for each of the 25 registered players with the clubs, while N500,000 was the reward to each of the unregistered players.

According to the governor, each coach of the two clubs will receive N1.3 million, while chairmen of the clubs will be rewarded with N1.5 million each as Board members of the clubs will go home with N1 million.

Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu, got N4 million for making Nigeria proud in Japan at the Olympic Games.