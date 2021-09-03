Subscribe
N-Power: Plateau Batch C Stream 1 beneficiaries to begin verification

Beneficiaries of the N-Power Batch C Stream 1 in Plateau are to undergo physical verification  from next week.
The state Focal Person, Dr Sumaye Hamza, made the  disclosure on Friday in a statement in Jos.
“Those beneficiaries who are yet to upload their deployment letters need not to worry. They will have the opportunity to upload in due course.
“We wish to inform the general public that the beneficiaries of Batch C Stream 1 are being contacted through the portal as part of the preliminary steps to be deployed.
“We hereby call on all those who have already uploaded their deployment letters to remain calm and take action on reporting to their Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs).
“All shortlisted candidates in the state will undergo physical verification from next week.
“All beneficiaries are requested to stay engaged with their portal as well as radio and television for  notifications on the processes for the verification, ” she advised.
The focal person advised the beneficiaries not to  respond to unofficial channels of communication to avoid being misled.
Hamza congratulated the  successful candidates and wished them joyful  participation in the National Social Investment Programme, where job opportunities are provided for unemployed youths.
