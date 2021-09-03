N-Power: Plateau Batch C Stream 1 beneficiaries to begin verification

Beneficiaries of the N-Power Batch C Stream 1 in Plateau are to undergo physical verification from next week.

The state Focal Person, Dr Sumaye Hamza, made the disclosure on Friday in a statement in Jos.

“Those beneficiaries who are yet to upload their deployment letters need not to worry. They will have the opportunity to upload in due course.

“We wish to inform the general public that the beneficiaries of Batch C Stream 1 are being contacted through the portal as part of the preliminary steps to be deployed.

“We hereby call on all those who have already uploaded their deployment letters to remain calm and take action on reporting to their Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

“All shortlisted candidates in the state will undergo physical verification from next week.

“All beneficiaries are requested to stay engaged with their portal as well as radio and television for notifications on the processes for the verification, ” she advised.

The focal person advised the beneficiaries not to respond to unofficial channels of communication to avoid being misled.

Hamza congratulated the successful candidates and wished them joyful participation in the National Social Investment Programme, where job opportunities are provided for unemployed youths.