My decisions not out of fear but for peace in Rivers — Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has asserted that the decisions taken by his administration in the lingering political crisis in the state were not borne out of fear. He said his decisions were for peace to reign in the state.

Governor Fubara’s stance was revealed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi.

It said Fubara spoke while addressing Rivers people at the maiden state banquet by his administration at Government House Port Harcourt on January 1.

The governor wished the people a fruitful and prosperous 2024. He also appealed to the people of the state to embrace the ongoing peace process at the instance of President Bola Amhed Tinubu.

He stated that his administration would not be enmeshed in any dirty political war that would hinder the promising prospects of development in the state.

He said, “Every decision that we’ve taken is not borne out of fear but because we have the interest of our people and we have respect for elders.

“I’m appealing to every one of us to embrace peace. We need this peace because our intention for the state is not for our interest but that of the development of the state.”

Fubara, however, disclosed that his administration was determined to leave a legacy of unity and development in Rivers State and not a legacy of political apprehension.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, expressed gratitude to God that, despite the political turbulence in the state, Governor Fubara is focused on dispensing the dividends of democracy in the state.

He pointed out that Rivers State is blessed to have a governor who is “calculated, humble, honest, and hardworking” and urged the people of Rivers State to be apostles of peace, truth, and justice for the state to continue on a trajectory of greatness.