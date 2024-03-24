Moscow Attack: Primate Ayodele condoles with Putin, foresees another major one

Following the attack that occurred in Moscow, Russia a few days ago, Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has condoled with President Vladimir Putin.

The position of the prophet was made known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele recalled how he warned President Putin against such an attack in his prophecy, which was released last week.

He described the attack as unacceptable.

However, Primate Ayodele further warned President Putin to remain careful and vigilant as he foresees another deadly attack in Russia in a couple of months.

The man of God called on President Putin to reorganise his security as there will be attempts to attack him personally.

He revealed that there will be a bomb explosion, missile attacks and another deadly shooting in a few months time if the president doesn’t work against it.

He said: “I want to condole with the president of Russia on the death of over 100 people that died during a terrorist attack on Friday, 22nd of March, 2024.

“It’s sad that I warned the country before the unfortunate incident happened, may the souls of the deceased rest in perfect peace.

“I still want to warn President Putin to re-organize his own security too so that he won’t be attacked. I still see a major attack in Russia that will be deadly.

“Terrorists are already in Russia to cause problems, we are still going to see another bomb explosion, missiles attacks, shootings in months to come.”

Ayodele also warned President Putin against threatening the world with a new weapon.

He further revealed that the president is likely to go into another war.

Also Read

He said: “I also want to warn President Putin to be careful against threatening the world with a new weapon, efforts to do this will be jeopardized.

“I see a major fire disaster in Russia.

“The president is likely to go into another war.”