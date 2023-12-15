More Rivers State Commissioners resign

The Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, Prof. Prince Mmom, has joined others who resigned from the service of the state government under Governor Sim Fubara.

The Commissioner disclosed his decision this in a letter on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Mmom routed the letter to Governor Fubara through the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Mmom, in his letter, said his resignation was for personal reasons.

He said: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the government of our dear state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, resigned earlier on Thursday.

Many of the commissioners had similarly resigned from the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Inime Aguma.

Others are Dr. Kelly George, Commissioner for Works; Chukwuemeka Woke, Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance.