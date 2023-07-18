Medical doctor docked for alleged land scam

828 828

A medical doctor, Oluwatobi Adebayo, was on Tuesday docked in a Grade I Area

Court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly swindling his a businessman.

The police charged Adebayo, 47, who resides in Nasarawa state with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in sometime in January.

Adeyanju said that the defendant fraudulently and deceptively sold a plot of land located in Jikwoyi phase I to the complainant through his agent and N2.5 million was paid into his bank account.

During a police investigation, the prosecution said, it was discovered that the plot of land in question had been sold out and the real owner had started building on it.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must make a deposit of N1 Million as part of bail bond.

Mayana ordered that the sureties must provide a valid identification card, a certified statement of account and address verified by court staff.

The judge adjourned the case until July 24, for hearing.