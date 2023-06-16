Manchester United step up Victor Osimhen chase

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international forward is the latest in a long line of players being linked to the Old Trafford club.

The Red Devils were eager to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, but appear to have moved away from that deal.

Now The Mirror states that Osimhen is the club’s primary target, given his outstanding season for Serie A winning Napoli last term.

The powerful forward would cost at least £80 million, as Napoli are very reluctant to sell.

United are also being linked to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos.