Man City confirm Riyad Mahrez’s departure to Al-Ahli

828 828

Manchester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez has left the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Mahrez joined the Citizens from Leicester City in 2018 for a then club-record £60 million, spending five successful years.

In those years at the Etihad Stadium, he scored 78 goals and registered 59 assists in 236 appearances across all competitions.

The 32-year-old winger established himself as an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad and won a total of 11 trophies, lifting four Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, two FA Cups, one Community Shield and one Champions League.

Mahrez departs Man City as a treble winner from the 2022-23 campaign, and he hit double figures for goals in all five seasons on the blue side of Manchester, including a career-high 24 in the 2021-22 campaign as well as 15 strikes last season.

The 83-cap Algeria international will now embark on a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli and has talked up the “lifetime of wonderful memories” experienced at the Etihad.

“To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege,” Mahrez told Man City’s official website. “I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

ALSO READ:

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Director of football Txiki Begiristain has paid tribute to Mahrez, adding: “Riyad has been a major factor in our amazing successes over the past five years and his contribution will not be forgotten. He is a wonderful footballer to watch and leaves us with so many great memories.

“There are few wingers that possess his levels of skill and technique in world football, and he will be missed, but everyone will wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter in his career.”

Al-Ahli have also confirmed the deal from their end, with Mahrez putting pen to paper on a four-year contract until 2027.

Man City are understood to be receiving an initial €35 million (£30.4m) for Mahrez plus €5 million (£4.3m) in add-ons, and the winger is thought to be earning in the region of €30 million (£25.7m) per season.

Mahrez is the second Man City star to leave the club this summer after midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Algerian is the latest high-profile Premier League player to head over to the Saudi Pro League, and he becomes Al-Ahli’s third notable signing of the summer after former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Al-Ahli remain active in the summer transfer market, as they are believed to be closing in on the signing of another Premier League winger in the form of Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.