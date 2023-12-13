Man bags two years imprisonment for N1.8m visa fraud

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Michael Timothy, to two years imprisonment for N1.8m visa fraud.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel sentenced Timothy without option of fine after he pleaded guilty.

Emmanuel stated that the sentence was to run concurrently, adding that the it would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Timothy was charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

According to him, Timothy fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.8 million from one Cynthia Cole with the promise of securing a Canadian visa for her.

Leo said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

During the trial, the prosecutor called four witnesses who told the court how the convict committed the offence on February 20.