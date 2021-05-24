A Nigeria-registered high-tech company, E.F Network Limited, has launched an e-commerce solutions directory aimed at providing a robust platform for businesses to interact, as a way of boosting economic development using Information Communications Technology (ICT) resources.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Gideon Egbuchulam, stated that the target of the e-commerce directories are artisans, low-income earners and players within the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

According to him, the company, in the last six months, has rolled out some innovative products aimed at providing solutions to a plethora of societal challenges and ultimately solving the unemployment nightmare.

“All the products and services of any registered business can be displayed on the contact platform. A tiny company can look like a giant company using that contact. The platform is a new digital economy, whereby any business can post a summary of all of its products and services, address, phone, email, or even prices.

“We do not touch or collect any cash payments from sales and services or shipping or delivering any products. We also do not take any percentage of users’ profit.

“Our business is drawing traffic to businesses and connecting people for a business handshake. Whatever happens between a seller and buyer, service providers and clients or logistics, we are not involved. We only care for registered users to reach each other to do business and draw traffic to businesses; because the success of any business is a game of numbers. One cannot compare a business receiving 100 customers daily to one receiving five”.

He noted that the new e-commerce directory has come to change the way Nigerians will shop and find service providers, professional services, artisans, products, sellers, and government contacts.

The Technical Director of the company, Eben Ikeri said that users are required to register online before using the platform.

“Once a user registers and downloads the app into his/her handset or computer, all registered users and services are available to that person.

“When a person registers, he or she gets a dashboard displaying everything the person needs, and from that dashboard, the user can advertise by displaying his/her products, services, prices, email, social media handles, and contact detail.