LASU scholar dies, Muslim professional group mourns

The Lagos District of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has mourned the passing of one of its leaders, Prof. Muhammad Olatunde Ya’qub.

The Professor of Arabic Linguistics until his death was a Senior Lecturer, Department of Foreign Languages, Lagos State University, Ojo.

He died after Tawaf on March 24, 2024 in the holy city of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed on Friday by the District’s Head, Directorate of Public Affairs, Tajudeen Balogun, The Companion expressed shock at the news, thanking Allah for making the late academic lived a fulfilled life with respect to serving Allah and humanity.

Balogun stressed that Prof. Ya’qub would be specially remembered for his modest lifestyle, usual eagerness to struggle on the path of Allah and serving the organisation in different capacities he was called upon and, ultimately, for raising a complete pious Islamic family, while he was alive.

The Companion, in the statement added that the erudite scholar from Kwara State, North Central Nigeria, will be dearly missed for his useful contributions at the group’s intellectual and solution-finding engagements.

Specifically, the organisation condoled with the late scholar’s wife, Prof. Jamilah Ya’qub, also of LASU, members of his immediate and extended families, his colleagues at work, members of LASU Ummah, fellow faithful in Lagos State and beyond.

Prof. Ya’qub served as the Noib Amir of the Lagos District between 2018 and 2022.

Besides, the late academic was the co-founder of the group’s Alimosho Usrah zone, which has been in existence for over 12 years.

Prof. Ya’qub has since been buried in Saudi Arabia on March 26 according to Islamic rites.

The Companion prayed to Allah to overlook his shortcomings, accept him to Al-janah Fridaus and comfort the families he left behind.