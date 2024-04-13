Lassa fever: NCDC registers one death, 15 new cases in one week

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has reported one death and confirmed 15 new cases of Lassa fever within one week across the country.

The lead intervention health agency said this in a situation report for Week 13 published on its website on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and, in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings.

The NCDC noted a decrease in the number of confirmed cases from 25 cases in Week 12 to 15 cases in the reporting week, although the number of suspected cases increased compared to the same period in 2023.

Cumulatively, from Week 1 to Week 13, the country recorded 806 confirmed cases and 150 deaths, with a Case Fatality Rate of 18.6 percent, higher than the CFR for the same period in 2023 (17.5 percent).

The report said: “Twenty-five states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 125 local government areas in 2024.

“Sixty-two per cent of all confirmed cases were recorded from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, with Ondo State accounting for 24 per cent, Edo 22 per cent, and Bauchi 16 per cent.”

According to the report, no health worker was infected in the reporting week, and individuals between the ages of 31 and 40 were predominantly affected by the infection.

The NCDC said the National Lassa Fever Multi-partner, Multi-sectoral Incident Management System had been activated to coordinate response at all levels at the Emergency Operations Centre.

The NCDC highlighted some challenges in the fight against Lassa fever, including the late presentation of cases leading to increased CFR and poor health-seeking behaviour.

It attributed the latter to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever as well as poor environmental sanitation and awareness in high-burden communities.