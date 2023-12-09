Lagbaja tasks Warrant Officers on innovative solutions to current security challenges

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged Warrant Officers to be innovative and creative in leading soldiers, to ensure resounding successes during military operations.

The Chief of Army State gave the charge in Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday.

He spoke at the graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Army Warrant Officers Academy Course 42, at Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the COAS was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Sani Muhammad.

Lagbaja said: “I encourage you to remain committed to ensuring the high standards achieved over the years are maintained and improved upon.

“I urge you all to be innovative and creative as we all reinvigorate our efforts to address the security challenges confronting our great country.

“Your contributions are critical in ensuring that the Nigerian Army continues to achieve its mission of winning all land battles in the defence of the country’s territorial integrity and protection of its interest, thereby providing the required security for our dear nation.”

According to the COAS, the course was organised to enable the participants to discharge their responsibilities more effectively and efficiently.

“In order to improve upon the efficiency and needed cohesion of the Nigerian Army, the Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned officers cadre must be brought to such a level that they are able to strengthen the connection between the officers and soldiers.

“This is aimed at building an effective, motivated and professional junior leadership cadre so as to bridge

the hitherto observed gap in professional military education between officers and soldiers’ cadres.”

Lagbaja said that the Academy has a more critical role to play in the training of lower cadre leadership that has the capacity to confront the nation’s security challenges.

He said: “I believe the professional skills you have acquired during the course have adequately equipped you to bridge the knowledge and leadership gaps between the officers and soldiers in your various units and formations.

“Accordingly, it is hoped that the training you have undergone will reflect in your confidence, comportment, skills and overall bearing while discharging your responsibilities in the field.”

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Also Read:

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Brigadier General Auwal Mahmuda, said that the course began on July 9 with 73 Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers from various Army formations, institutions and units.

Mahmuda, however, said two of the students were withdrawn from the course on disciplinary grounds.

According to him, the course has equipped the participants with new leadership and management skills to efficiently interpret and communicate command decisions.

“Today’s graduation ceremony marks the end of 22 weeks of rigorous military training featuring intense instructional periods and practical field training activities designed to build the capacity of ANCOs to perform optimally,” Mahmuda said.

The commandant thanked the COAS for all the support given to the academy.