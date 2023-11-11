KogiDecides2023: Counting of votes commences in 

Counting of votes has begun in most polling units in Lokoja, at the end of voting by accredited voters.

In polling unit 065 ward A, Sabon Gari, INEC officials and party agents were seen counting the votes, after sorting them out party by party.

The story was the same at the polling unit 067 ward A, Kogi Hotel Tourism Board, counting was ongoing.

At polling unit 012 ward A, Crowder Memorial College, counting was yet to begin as officials were still sorting out the votes.