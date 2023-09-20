Killing of soldiers: RULAAC urges security forces not to embark on reprisal

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has urged security forces in Nigeria not to allow their grief over the death of their colleagues killed in a brutal manner in Imo State on Tuesday, to make them embark on reprisal attack.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said such a reprisal could lead to the targeting of innocent locals, who might not even be in support of the attack on the security team.

His words: “Obviously, the criminals who carried out the dastardly attack on a joint security patrol team, killing about 3 operatives and setting their patrol vehicles ablaze yesterday morning at Aba Branch, Ehime Mbano, Imo State would have escaped and disappeared from the vicinity.

“A response team was dispatched to the community, and I hope that they will not embark on a reprisal attack indiscriminately targeting innocent locals who may not even be in support of the attack on the security team.

“I advise caution and restraint. Discrete intelligence should be deployed to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.”