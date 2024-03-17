Killing of four Officers, 12 Soldiers a civilian coup — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has condemned the killing of four Officers and 12 Soldiers by irate youths in Delta State.

The man of God spoke in a statement issued by his spokesman, Osho Oluwatosin, in the early hours of Sunday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the operatives of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Asaba, the Delta State capital, were killed while responding to a distress call during a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

Primate Ayodele described the attack as a civilian coup against the military while expressing grief over the development.

He noted that the situation is a wrong signal to Nigeria’s security system.

He said: “I strongly condemn the killing of four officers and 12 soldiers by irate youths in Delta state yesterday.

“It’s an unfortunate and unimaginable situation that those defending us and securing our country from attacks could be killed in such an inhuman manner.

“It’s a wrong signal to our military and security.

“I pray for the lost souls, this is not a war; they went for a peaceful mission but were killed. This is nothing but a civilian coup against the military.”

Ayodele admonished the Nigerian military to do all in their capacity to ensure the culprits are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

He urged them not to take the situation for granted because it cannot be accepted.

He said: “I want the military to arrest these culprits and bring them to book.

“These people are not just civilians.

“This must not be taken for granted because if it goes without any arrest, it means Nigerians are not safe.’’

“If it was a bandit operation they went for, we could have accepted but this was a peaceful mission without ammunition, why must they be attacked?

“This attack is sad.

“It is time for the military to let those criminals know that there is a military in Nigeria, this is unfair and satanic.

“If we don’t respect that uniform, it means we don’t respect the president.

“I am in support of the military to avenge the death of the deceased.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised security personnel to move with arms whenever they are going out of their barracks and called on President Bola Tinubu to give the necessary support to ensure those behind the killing are brought to book.

He said: “Our security personnel should start moving with arms and when they are going out of their barracks, they should be ready for any form of attack.

“The president must not handle this insecurity issue with levity.

“This must not go unattended to because it will means fueling more attacks on the military, they must not go scot-free.

“Who is going to take care of their families?

“If the military doesn’t arrest those criminals, it means we are not safe in this country, it means we are not in trouble.

“This is not the issue of human rights, these people are heartless and evil.”