Kaduna Miscalculated Airstrike: Atiku expresses worry

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the miscalculated airstrike by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri Village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The former Vice President in the Olusegun Obasanjo regime reacted in a tweet on Tuesday on his X handle.

Abubakar said: “I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

“The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country.

“We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

“I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

Also Read:

“Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace.”