Junior Pope: Seven rescued, three missing as Anambra police probe boat tragedy

The Anambra State Police Command has disclosed that seven people, comprising six actors and an actress, were rescued from the boat accident on the River Niger on Wednesday.

It added that a search is ongoing for three missing persons.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of actors who lost their lives as a result of a boat accident which occurred on the River Niger in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

“The boat, one of two that conveyed the crew to a film location in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, was returning to Asaba, where it took off from when the accident happened.

“On being notified of the capsize, Anambra Command Marine Police deployed for rescue operations and successfully rescued six actors and one actress from the water.

“Two others who were unconscious were also pulled out with the aid of fishermen and conveyed to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty, where other members of the crew who travelled in the first boat were waiting and handed over to the President of the Actors Guild for conveyance to the hospital while the rescue team went back in search of three others who are still missing as of the time of this release.”

The statement further disclosed that issues relating to the release of deceased victims for burial would be handled by the Delta State Police Command.

It added, “Although the accident happened within the jurisdiction of the Anambra State Command, issues relating to the release of the bodies of the accident victims for a decent burial are to be handled by Delta State Police Command.

“Preliminary enquiry has given insight into the cause of the accident. Exhaustive investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police with a view to determining criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commiserates with family, friends, and fans of the actors who died as a result of the boat mishap. He prayed Almighty God to grant their souls a sweet repose.”

Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Junior Pope, died alongside three others when their boat capsized into the Anam River on their way to a location.