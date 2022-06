The Confederation of African Football has appointed Ivorian officials to take charge of Thursday’s encounter in Abuja, with Ibrahim Kalilou Traore as referee.

His compatriots Adou Desire N’goh, Nouhou Ouattara and Kouassi Francois Biro will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Moukaila Nassam Adam from Ghana will be match commissioner while Serge Paulin Samuel from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.