IPOB to South Easterners: Come home for census

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told all South Easterners living outside of the zone to return home for the 2023 national census slated for May.

IPOB made the demand in a statement issued by its Secretary on Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census has been fixed for May 3 to 5.

Powerful said in the statement on Wednesday: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu draw the attention of Biafrans resident in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to come back home and be counted during this forthcoming population census.

“We will use the coming census exercise organised by the Nigerian government to ascertain the population and the size of amenities we needed in Biafra Territory.

“The mass return of our people during this forthcoming population census will help us quantify the population of Biafrans in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we must seize the opportunity that the Nigerian government is offering for our benefit.

“IPOB is gradually dismantling all obstacles to our freedom, and this population census will provide another opportunity to collect more evidence to that effect.

“Therefore, IPOB is calling every Biafran resident in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to travel back to the East and be counted in their home states.

“Should there be any reason why you can’t travel to Biafra land to be counted, make sure you and your family members are not counted outside Biafra Land. We must prove them wrong once and for all.

“IPOB will engage transport owners to urge them to be part of this project so that those willing to travel to the East to be counted can do so.

“We are calling on all well-meaning Igbo businessmen and women, entrepreneurs, senators, ministers, commissioners, and House of Assembly Members from the Eastern States to contribute in one way or the other to ensure that our people come back home during this population census exercise.”

