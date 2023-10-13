International Ombuds Day: Nigerians urged to channel their grievances to authorities, avoid violence

The Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaint Commission (PCC), Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and not to engage in violence.

Ayo-Yusuf made the call in Kano on the commemoration of the fifth 2023 International Ombuds Day with the theme: ”Diverse in Role, United in service”.

The event was organised by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) in collaboration with PCC Kano office.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Head of Legal Department, PCC, Kano Office, Usman Bello said the day came with a call on citizens to explore all avenues of redress and to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity wherever they are.

“Nigeria, our country is confronted with colossal challenges. Ombudsman is the steering wheel of democracy. It is our responsibility to ensure that the people’s right to raise issues is fully available to all sectors of the public.

“The fundamental business of the ombudsman is to detect corruption. improper conduct of officials, eliminate maladministration and ensure the rule of law.

“Our common goal is to improve the quality of democracy, provide an unending prospect to have an effective review of complaints and allay fears about service delivery and provide remedy for injustice and unfairness,”he said.

He noted that the institutions represented an effective instrument that promote the right to good administration and the right to a government that revered human rights, was accountable and devoid of corruption.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of PCACC, Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado said the event is apt and well-timed considering the current situation of insecurity as well as creating awareness on settlement out of court.

He urged the Nigerian police and Judiciary to continue to support the agency in ensuring that justice is served to people irrespective of their status.

Magaji-Rimingado hinted that the state government and other stakeholders would ensure the payment of street sweepers who owned 16 months salary of N10,000 per month.

“We have resolved so many corruption and public complaint cases especially the poor who are indebted by individuals and companies to ensure Justice for the weak”.

Ombuds day is celebrated every October 12 to educate and raise awareness among the public about the history and practices of the ombuds profession including the various ombuds models, the roles they play, the services they offer, and the value provided.