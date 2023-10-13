List of 43 items affected by lifting of restriction on FX by CBN

The list of the 43 items affected by Thursday’s pronouncement of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the Foreign Exchange market is reproduced below in this article by The Eagle Online.

It will be recalled that CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, unveiled the bank’s position.

In a statement on Thursday, AbdulMumin announced that importers of all the 43 items previously restricted in 2015 are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian FX market.

He said the apex bank would continue to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants in the market.

According to him, the idea is to ensure that market forces determine exchange rates on a “Willing Buyer-Willing Seller” principle.

AbdulMumin said: “The CBN reiterates that the prevailing FX rates should be referenced from platforms such as the CBN website, FMDQ, and other recognised or appointed

trading systems.

“This is to promote price discovery, transparency, and credibility in the FX rates.”

He said as part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the apex bank would boost liquidity in the Nigerian FX market by interventions from time to time.

He added: “As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease.

“The CBN is committed to accelerating efforts to clear the FX backlog with existing

participants and will continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue.

“The CBN has set as one of its goals the attainment of a single FX market.

“Consultation is ongoing with market participants to achieve this goal.”

The 43 affected products are

Rice

Cement

Margarine

Palm kernel

Palm oil products

Vegetable oils

Meat and processed meat products

Vegetables and processed vegetable products

Poultry and processed poultry products

Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine

Cold rolled steel sheets

Galvanised steel sheets

Roofing sheets

Wheelbarrows

Head pans

Metal boxes and containers

Enamelware

Steel drums

Steel pipes

Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)

Iron rods

Reinforcing bars

Wire mesh

Steel nails

Security and razor fencing and poles

Wood particle boards and panels

Wood fiberboards and panels

Plywood boards and panels

Wooden doors

Toothpicks

Glass and glassware

Kitchen utensils

Tableware

Tiles-vitrified and ceramic

Gas cylinders

Woven fabrics

Clothes

Plastic and rubber products

Polypropylene granules

Cellophane wrappers and bags

Soap and cosmetics

Tomatoes/tomato pastes

Eurobond/foreign currency bond/share purchases.