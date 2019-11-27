Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, was stretchered off the pitch in serious discomfort after picking up an injury on the stroke of half-time against Valencia.

Abraham went up for a header from a corner and landed awkwardly on the legs of a Valencia defender, appearing to damage his ribs.

He looked in plenty of pain and on the verge of tears as he required treatment for several minutes from Chelsea physios.

Despite the half-time whistle being just seconds away, Abraham signalled to the bench that he was unable to continue as he clutched his side and was helped off the pitch.

Just after getting to the touchline, he keeled over again and medical staff called for a stretcher.

He was shown in pictures on social media covered in blankets as he was taken down the tunnel for further treatment.

Abraham has been crucial to Chelsea’s early-season success under Frank Lampard.

He has bagged 10 goals in just 13 Premier League games with the Blues establishing themselves in the top four early in the campaign.

But he was forced off at the break, with Michy Batshuayi introduced in his place as the England striker missed out on the chance to add his second goal of the Champions League campaign in the second half.