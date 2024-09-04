Imoke, Buratai, others for GOCOP 2024 AGC in Kogi

A former Minister for Power and Steel, Senator Liyel Imoke, has been confirmed as the Keynote Speaker at the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers scheduled for October 3, 2024 in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

This is just as attendance and participation by other highly fecund speakers and panelists have been confirmed by the Guild.

They comprise, among others, a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd); Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida; a Professor of Political Science at the Federal University Lokoja, Rotimi Ajayi; and an edutainment communicator and veteran broadcaster, Debrah M. Ogazuma.

The Chairman, 2024 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, mni, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Sir Remmy Nweke.

According to the statement, Nmodu said Imoke would lead discussion on the theme: “Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, and Transitioning to Digital Economy,” at the Reverton Hotel, GRA Lokoja, Kogi State on October 3, 2024 from 10am.

Senator Imoke was at a time Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo on Utilities and Chairman, Presidential Committee on OMPADEC and NEPA Technical Boards.

In 2007, Senator Imoke was elected Governor of Cross River State and served his people in that capacity from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.

Imoke studied Law at the University of Buckingham, England for his LLB degree in 1985, and then studied at the American University in Washington, D.C., where he gained a master’s degree in Law.

He completed his legal education at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in 1988.

He was earlier elected a Senator in 1992 and was in the National Assembly until the military incursion, following the annulment of the presidential election of June 12, 1993.

He then went into private enterprise in 1993 as a Managing Consultant.

Retired Lieutenant General Buratai would be joined by Dr. Aminu Maida as Guest Speakers.

The statement stated that Prof. Ajayi would join other panellists, including Ogazuma, a former Commissioner in Kwara State and National Coordinator of West African Media.

The 2024 GOCOP conference is the 8th in the series and would be chaired by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain, Ambassador Yusuf Mamman.

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism.

Membership of the Guild is a constellation of editors and senior journalists who, having distinguished themselves in their various positions in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

The Guild has over 104 corporate publishers as members.

