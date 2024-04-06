Ikpeazu vows not to leave PDP as defection hits party in Abia 

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the immediate past Governor of Abia State, has affirmed that he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former governor made the pledge on Thursday in Umuahia as defection has hit the party hard in recent days.

Recall that just a few days ago, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to Ikpeazu; Eze Chikamnayo, a former Commissioner of Information under Ikpeazu; Hon. Uzo Azubuike, a former Member of the House of Representatives; and other PDP stalwarts joined the All Progressives Congress.

Clarifying his stands during a well-attended PDP caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat, Onyerubi Crescent, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Thursday, Ikpeazu said he would stay with others to rebuild it.

The former Governor called for unity of purpose among members of the party in the state and charged the party members to ensure that the PDP quickly returns to winning ways, stating that the exit of some of his former aides to other political parties remains their personal choice.

He said: “We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self-cleansing at the moment.

“I will remain in PDP and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do but loyalty is also about the realisation that at some point this party has been good to you.

“It is now time for sacrifice, especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it.”

Earlier on, the PDP Chairman in Abia State, Asiforo Okere, thanked members who have remained steadfast in supporting the party, especially after the 2023 elections and reminded them that the party still maintains a majority at the state House of Assembly even when the election was conducted on the same day with Governorship election that the party lost.

Okere said the National Working Committee of the party has extended the tenures of elected ward executives by three months in an acting capacity and the constitution of three committees to handle Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward and Finance.

The representative of Abia Central Senatorial District, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), said that while people were free to leave and join any political party of their choice, the PDP in Abia State is a movement that nobody can kill.

Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, an elder statesman and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, called for unity, stating that the time for a blame game was over as there were no factions in the party.

Ugochekuw said that the leaders and members have learned from the 2023 experience and must be ready to bounce back.

He said that it is now time to reposition the party and ensure that young members find comfort and space to contribute to the party and leadership in the state.

The caucus meeting was attended by other top members, including the immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; and PDP governorship candidate at the 2023 elections, Chief Okey Ahiwe.

Others who attended included former and serving PDP members of the Abia State House of Assembly, led by Hon, Solomon Akpulonu, members of the National and State Working Committees and other invited stakeholders.