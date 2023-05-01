Ibadan-based property merchant petitions government, Police

An Ibadan, Oyo State-based property merchant, Alhaji Sufianu Kazeem, has petitioned the Oyo State Government; Commissioner, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams; and some radio stations over alleged trespass on his property located at Elenusonso in Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kazeem, popularly known as Su-Kazeem, is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Su-Kazeem Property Limited, Ibadan.

Kazeem, who said that he had also petitioned three radio stations in Ibadan over the issue, claimed that some illegal occupants were sighted on the gazetted property, which lawfully belonged to him.

Kazeem alleged that the illegal agents, who claimed lack of knowledge about the already gazetted document, had initially put their billboards on the land, but later removed them.

He said that the trespassers, through their actions, were already causing breakdown of law and order and that it might degenerate into anarchy in the community if nothing was done about it.

“The trespassers, who are not accredited representatives or agents of our company, have been fraudulently selling plots of land to innocent people, thereby creating serious problems in the community,” he said.

Kazeem called on the state government and the police command in the state to intervene in the alleged illegality.

He also called for stoppage of any form of advertisement by the radio stations he also petitioned.